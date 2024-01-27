TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 19.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 51,460 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in TC Energy by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 712.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.39. 950,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,783. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of -656.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,683.33%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

