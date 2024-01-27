US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,110 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Amcor were worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Amcor by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Amcor by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Amcor by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Up 0.7 %

AMCR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.54. 6,430,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,003,563. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

