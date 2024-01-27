Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 1681482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 117.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 133.3% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

