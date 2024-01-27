Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 35,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 26,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.80.

Assurant Stock Performance

Assurant stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,444. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $173.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.30%.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

