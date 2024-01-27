Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 1,402.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of FOX by 68.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FOXA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Loop Capital cut their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Up 0.3 %

FOXA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.22. 1,707,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,502. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

