Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EMN stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.14. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $92.21.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EMN

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.