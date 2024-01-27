Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Down 65.7% in January

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the December 31st total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.17 and a twelve month high of $217.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.24 and its 200-day moving average is $200.51.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9149 per share. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 115,697.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,431,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,800,000 after purchasing an additional 41,395,371 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 487,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,423,000 after acquiring an additional 273,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 504.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,764,000 after buying an additional 194,673 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 21,182.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,917,000 after acquiring an additional 172,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 442.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 106,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 86,710 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

