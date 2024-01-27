Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Down 65.7% in January

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the December 31st total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VTHR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.17 and a twelve month high of $217.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.24 and its 200-day moving average is $200.51.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9149 per share. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.