Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Up 90.0% in January

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the December 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WAVE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,577. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:WAVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

