WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Short Interest Update

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 134.2% from the December 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

WaFd Stock Performance

WAFDP remained flat at $16.02 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 47,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,197. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37. WaFd has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $20.68.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.3047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

