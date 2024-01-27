WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
WeTrade Group Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WETG traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,375. WeTrade Group has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $145.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10.
WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter.
WeTrade Group Company Profile
WeTrade Group, Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.
