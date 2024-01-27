WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WeTrade Group Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WETG traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,375. WeTrade Group has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $145.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10.

WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WeTrade Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of WeTrade Group by 958.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 77,821 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of WeTrade Group by 1,715.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 253,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239,778 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of WeTrade Group by 3,842.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 806,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 786,370 shares during the last quarter.

WeTrade Group, Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.

