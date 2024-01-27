Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 342 Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 28.3% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $1,816,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 424,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,799,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.53. 4,218,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,648. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.35. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at $41,486,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,811 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $966,128.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,090 shares of company stock worth $5,397,401. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.