Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 37,604 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 96.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,604 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 62,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Envista by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth about $819,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Envista by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 95,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVST shares. Piper Sandler cut Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NVST stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $24.37. 1,469,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,960. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $43.29.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $215,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,359,143.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $215,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,362 shares in the company, valued at $6,359,143.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Conley acquired 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $50,014.65. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,436.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 19,185 shares of company stock worth $417,125. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

