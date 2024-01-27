First Financial Bancorp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

First Financial Bancorp. has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.

NASDAQ:FFBC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.86. 348,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,181. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.08.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $288.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.25 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other news, Director William G. Barron sold 14,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $340,283.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 74.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

