Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th.

Macatawa Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Macatawa Bank has a payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:MCBC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.11. 41,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,525. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Macatawa Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $380.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Macatawa Bank ( NASDAQ:MCBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macatawa Bank will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCBC. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 332.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 3,477.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Macatawa Bank by 1,239.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the period. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCBC shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

