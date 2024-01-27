PCB Bancorp (PCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on February 16th

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

PCB Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. PCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

NASDAQ PCB traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $17.78. 8,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.34. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $19.41.

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $41.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $129,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,443,969 shares in the company, valued at $23,334,539.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,205 shares of company stock worth $257,979. Company insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 82.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 471.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 105.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $102,000. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

