Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Wintrust Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Wintrust Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wintrust Financial to earn $9.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

WTFC traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.31. The stock had a trading volume of 308,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,764. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.95 and a 200 day moving average of $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $57.48 and a 1 year high of $100.71.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

