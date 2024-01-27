Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on March 7th

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Provident Financial has a payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Provident Financial to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PROV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.79. 4,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Provident Financial by 49,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Provident Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Provident Financial

Provident Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.