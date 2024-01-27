Chromia 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.93 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Chromia token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Chromia has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $215.79 million and $7.93 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chromia Profile

Chromia’s launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 787,434,439 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

