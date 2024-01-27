General Electric (NYSE:GE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

GE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.00.

NYSE GE traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $131.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,748,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.92 and a 200-day moving average of $116.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a 1 year low of $79.47 and a 1 year high of $132.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in General Electric by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 895,000 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 51,152.3% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 92.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 77,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 246,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

