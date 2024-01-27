Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $697.54 million and $14.98 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,265.04 or 0.05420912 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00077479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00030673 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00022891 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00014179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, "Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org."

Oasis Network Token Trading

