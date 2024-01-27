Velas Price Reaches $0.0250 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $63.74 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00077479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00030673 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00022891 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,550,147,704 coins and its circulating supply is 2,550,147,702 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

