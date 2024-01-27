Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Achieves $3.54 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $5.92 or 0.00014179 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and $56.30 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00161838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009753 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000105 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.90149169 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 923 active market(s) with $76,417,123.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.