Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 14,936 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $230,014.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,380,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,457,128.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,680 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $838,244.40.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 134,946 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,049,829.74.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,916 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $522,692.52.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 62,933 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $941,477.68.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 32,410 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $482,260.80.

On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 93,903 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,154.70.

On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 97,123 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,439,362.86.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 145,695 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $2,183,968.05.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 192,179 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,865,388.89.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,254 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $509,356.98.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BCAT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. 330,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,283. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $15.61.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,065 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,564,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

