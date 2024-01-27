SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Director Betsy S. Atkins Sells 9,894 Shares of Stock

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SLG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.25. 969,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,060. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently -33.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 3.4% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 153.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 68,876 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,737,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 25.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

