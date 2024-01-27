Elias Sabo Acquires 30,000 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) insider Elias Sabo acquired 30,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $688,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,503,849.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Elias Sabo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Elias Sabo purchased 30,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $663,000.00.

Shares of NYSE CODI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 206,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.60 and a beta of 1.78. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $569.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 370.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 216.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 142,751 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 310,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 25.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 609,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 124,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

