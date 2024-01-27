H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Heather Campe Sells 13,243 Shares of Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) VP Heather Campe sold 13,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,020,373.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,282.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FUL traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.72. 201,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,340. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $62.57 and a one year high of $83.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average is $73.26.

H.B. Fuller last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $929.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 33,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FUL shares. StockNews.com raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

