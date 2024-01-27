Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni Sells 4,500 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,826. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.25. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.62 and a 1-year high of $301.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

