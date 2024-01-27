Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc Buys 3,125,000 Shares of Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 3,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,526,359 shares in the company, valued at $18,063,261.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Adicet Bio Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ACET stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.53. 706,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,140. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $9.52.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the third quarter worth $39,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACET

About Adicet Bio

(Get Free Report)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.