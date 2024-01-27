Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntsman from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.30.

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $24.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,291,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,289. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Huntsman had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Huntsman by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,780,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 35.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,311,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,657 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 101.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,792,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,727,000 after acquiring an additional 904,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 6,167.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after acquiring an additional 772,430 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

