Susquehanna Trims Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Target Price to $49.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.47.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,835,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,232,163. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average is $38.44. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 206,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 84,771 shares during the period. Graphene Investments SAS increased its stake in Halliburton by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 77,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 25,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

