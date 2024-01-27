Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Given New $0.75 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.50 to $0.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOEV. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Canoo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canoo

Canoo Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of GOEV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. 55,239,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,480,180. Canoo has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canoo will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Canoo by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,750,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canoo by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,131,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,780,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 122.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,342,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Canoo by 57.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,297,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 2,303,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

About Canoo

(Get Free Report)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.