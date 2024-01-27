Barclays Cuts Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target to $1.00

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fisker from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen lowered Fisker from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fisker from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fisker currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.89.

Shares of NYSE FSR traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 43,221,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,694,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Fisker has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $8.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.10 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 638.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 512757.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fisker will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fisker by 420.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fisker by 293.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fisker by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Fisker by 473.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. 33.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

