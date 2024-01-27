FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.16.

FIGS stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,018,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,901. FIGS has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.30 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,691 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $266,119.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,078,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,055,966.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 380,010 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $2,812,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,171,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $266,119.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,078,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,055,966.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 524,246 shares of company stock worth $3,830,972 over the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 86.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FIGS by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

