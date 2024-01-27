EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Cut to $163.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut EOG Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.50.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,683,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,058. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.82.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

