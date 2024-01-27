EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of EVERTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.52. 132,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 65,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 22,174 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,745,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 5.4% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 25,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

