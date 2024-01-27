Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $33.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.29. 7,024,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,028,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 23,420 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after acquiring an additional 73,109 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,396,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

