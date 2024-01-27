Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank Group to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upgraded Independent Bank Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.37. The stock had a trading volume of 133,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,302. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.33.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

