Larson Financial Group LLC Takes $42,000 Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,470,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $239,184,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,478,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,798,000 after buying an additional 5,055,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,409,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,285 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Shares of KIM stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,072,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,680,772. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $23.27.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

