Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 160.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Essential Utilities by 112.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Essential Utilities by 155.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTRG. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Edward Jones upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.59. 1,864,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.307 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.33%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

