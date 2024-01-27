Larson Financial Group LLC Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Graco by 64.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Graco by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Graco by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $117,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,207.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,734 shares of company stock worth $2,495,479 over the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Stock Performance

GGG stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.75. 637,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,120. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.17 and a 52-week high of $87.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.46.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.