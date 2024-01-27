Lmcg Investments LLC Has $10.92 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.00. 20,817,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,488,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.40. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

