Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4,500.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,117,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,781,363,000 after buying an additional 488,392 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,695,000 after buying an additional 128,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,455,000 after purchasing an additional 246,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,162,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,935,000 after purchasing an additional 442,363 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ES traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.12. 4,415,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,935. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ES. Evercore ISI cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

