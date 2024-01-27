Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,859 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 97,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,959,000 after buying an additional 4,324,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,458,000 after buying an additional 465,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE HSY traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,311. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.16.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,795. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

