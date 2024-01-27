Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Intel updated its Q1 guidance to $0.13 EPS.

Intel Trading Down 11.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.65. The stock had a trading volume of 127,665,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,657,656. The firm has a market cap of $184.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Intel by 30.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 87,626 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.4% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.72.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

