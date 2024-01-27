Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $542.31.

United Rentals stock traded down $20.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $630.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,655. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $658.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $537.94 and its 200-day moving average is $480.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

