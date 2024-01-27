Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,403,000 after buying an additional 56,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,311,000 after buying an additional 45,007 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,239,000 after purchasing an additional 36,094 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,949,000 after purchasing an additional 72,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.60.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $867.75. 1,614,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,065. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $883.28. The company has a market capitalization of $342.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $729.24 and its 200 day moving average is $673.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.17%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

