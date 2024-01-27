Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,388,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,637,000 after buying an additional 416,081 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,318,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,311,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after buying an additional 737,314 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,468,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,595. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $37.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

