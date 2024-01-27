Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.35 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,328 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,379,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,972. The company has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.75.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

