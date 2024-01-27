Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,456,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Corning by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,278,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after buying an additional 2,872,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Corning by 98,058.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,609,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,421,000 after buying an additional 2,606,386 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.86. 4,596,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,228,731. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.10. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

