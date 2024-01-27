Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,991 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 310,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 202,539 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,411,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,849,000 after purchasing an additional 527,358 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of WPM stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $46.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,081. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $223.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.33 million. Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

View Our Latest Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.